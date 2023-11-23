Sensex closes at 66,017 points, Nifty ends above 19,800 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:50 pm Nov 23, 202303:50 pm

Cipla, UltraTechCement, and LTIMindtree emerged as the biggest losers

The stock market on Thursday ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex fell 0.008% to settle at 66,017.81 points. Meanwhile, the Nifty tumbled by 0.05% to end at 19,802 points. The midcap stocks also traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 11,960.35 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY PSE topped the list, edging up 1.02%, 0.52%, and 0.52%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, and BPCL, which climbed 4.55%, 3.12%, and 2.33%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Cipla, UltraTechCement, and LTIMindtree emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 7.75%, 1.73%, and 1.42%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, both the Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in red, slipping to 3,061.86 points and 33,451.83 points, respectively. The Hang Seng index jumped 0.98% to 17,910.84 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 0.49%, to 14,270.18 points.

INR goes down 0.01% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.01% lower to Rs. 83.34 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 61,100, the price of silver ended at Rs. 72,942. Crude oil futures slipped 0.39% to $76.05 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $37,642.36 which is 2.53% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 3.85% and is selling at $2,088.03. BNB and Cardano are listed at $235.72 (0.41% down) and $0.3869 (4.12% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 2.25% higher than yesterday at $0.0763.