Sensex gains 493 points, Nifty settles near 20,270 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:05 pm Dec 01, 202304:05 pm

The Nifty Midcap 50 rose to 12,334 points

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.74% or 492.75 points to 67,481 points while the Nifty gained 0.66% to end at 20,267.9 points. The midcap stocks were in a bullish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 133.9 points to close at 12,334.5 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY PSU BANK, gaining 2.51%, 1.92%, and 1.82%, respectively. Furthermore, ITC, NTPC, and Axis Bank emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.09%, 2.83%, and 2.75%, respectively. Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Life, and Wipro were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 1.44%, 1.32%, and 1.3%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, both Hang Seng Index and Nikkei ended in green, advancing to 16,830.3 points and 33,431.51 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 83.92 points, or 0.59%, to 14,174.57 points.

INR goes up 0.13% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Friday strengthened 0.13% to settle at Rs. 83.29 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 62,567. However, the silver futures soared Rs. 313 or 0.41%, to Rs. 76,547. Also, the crude oil futures fell by $0.89, or 1.15% to $76.04 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

On Friday, the fuel prices held steady. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel maintains its rate at Rs. 94.25/liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies performed?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $38,771.58, a 2.81% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is up 3.74%, and is selling at $2,104.89. BNB and Cardano are priced at $229.77 (1.00% up) and $0.3827 (2.19% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 2.64% higher than yesterday at $0.08425.