Sensex slips over 230 points, Nifty settles above 19,540 mark

By Pradnesh Naik 03:58 pm Oct 20, 202303:58 pm

ITC emerged as the top loser of the day, shedding 2.76%

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a massive slump. While the Sensex slipped 231.62 points, or 0.35%, to end at 65,397.62 points, the Nifty shed 82.05 points, or 0.42%, to close at 19,542.65 points. The midcap stocks showed bearish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 1.69% to 11,346.45 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Friday?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PVT BANK and NIFTY SERVICE SECTOR topped the list, edging up 0.06% and 0.01%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Kotak Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, and TCS, which climbed 1.81%, 1.42%, and 1.16%, respectively. ITC, Tata Steel, and Divis Labs were trading among the top stock losers on Friday, shedding 2.76%, 2.3%, and 2.17%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

The Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index and the Hang Seng Index plunging 0.75% and 0.72% to 2,983.06 points and 17,172.13 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 0.96% lower to 13,186.17 points.

INR gained 0.16% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) climbed 0.16% to end at Rs. 83.12 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.63% to Rs. 60,699, while that of silver futures gained 0.98% to Rs. 72,321. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 1.61% to settle at $89.61 per barrel.

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $29,817.41, which is a 4.94% increase in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token is up by 4.49% and is selling at $1,618.36. BNB and Cardano are trading at $215.22 (2.63% up) and $0.2515 (4.03% up), respectively. Up by 3.52% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06019.