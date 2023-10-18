Sensex slips over 550 points, Nifty settles below 19,700 mark

Cipla emerged as the top-performing stock on Wednesday, edging up 3.5%

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 0.83% to 65,877.02 points, the Nifty fell 0.71% to 19,671.10 points. While the broader market traded near the flat line, the midcap stocks showed bearish signals as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 129.9 points, or 1.13%, to 11,542.75 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Wednesday?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Wednesday were NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY AUTO, which rose 0.78%, 0.27% and 0.08%, respectively. Cipla, Dr. Reddys Labs, and Tata Motors emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.5%, 2.18%, and 1.76%, respectively. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and NTPC were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 2.95%, 1.85%, and 1.46%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.81% to 3,058.71 points while the Hang Seng Index declined 0.23% to 17,732.52 points on Wednesday. In the US market, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 34.24 points, or 0.25%, to 13,533.75 points.

INR gains 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.01% to Rs. 83.26 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 1.04% to Rs. 59,835, while that of silver futures climbed 1.44% to Rs. 72,598. On the other hand, the crude oil futures edged up by $3.03, or 3.5% to $89.41 per barrel.

No changes in fuel prices on Wednesday

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $28,278.80, which is a 0.63% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token is down by 1.27% and is currently trading at $1,570.60. BNB and Cardano are trading at $213.33 (0.17% up) and $0.2465 (1.90% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at 1.45% lower than yesterday at $0.05911.