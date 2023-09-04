Sensex soars 241 points, Nifty settles near 19,530 mark

Business

Written by Akash Pandey September 04, 2023

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.59% to 11,327 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.37% to 65,628.14 points, the Nifty jumped 0.48% to 19,528.8 points. The broader market traded near the flat line, but the midcap indices witnessed a bullish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.59% to 11,327.05 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY IT, gaining 2.37%, 2.23%, and 2.02%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Coal India, Wipro, and HCL Tech, adding 4.6%, 4.26%, and 3.94%, respectively. M&M, Axis Bank, and Nestle emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 0.98%, 0.9%, and 0.81%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 1.38% to 3,177.06 points, while the Nikkei plunged 0.69% to 32,939.18 points. However, the Hang Seng Index climbed 2.45% to 18,844.16 points. In the US market, NASDAQ shed 3.15 points, or 0.02%, to 14,031.82 points.

INR goes down 0.02% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.02% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 82.74 in the forex trade. The gold futures prices were trading flat at Rs. 59,436. However, the silver prices fell by Rs. 264, or 0.36%, to Rs. 73,280. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $85.57 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is trading at $25,945.94, which is 0.16% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.20% and is selling at $1,636.59. BNB and Cardano are listed at $214.38 (0.04% up) and $0.2565 (0.56% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06321, down 0.30% from yesterday.

