Sensex slips over 250 points, Nifty settles above 19,250 mark

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 31, 2023 | 04:07 pm 2 min read

NASDAQ gained 0.54% to end at 14,019 points

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed an overall downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 255.84 points or 0.39% to end at 64,831.41 points, the Nifty fell 93.65 points or 0.48% to settle at 19,253.8 points. The midcap indices ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapping up at 11,182.65 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY REALTY and NIFTY IT topped the list, edging up 0.64% and 0.2%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, and HDFC Life, adding 1.97%, 1.77%, and 1.26%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, BPCL, and Adani Ports were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 3.99%, 3.58%, and 3.16%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

On Thursday, the Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index and the Nikkei dropping to 3,119.88 points and 32,619.34 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 75.55 points, or 0.54%, to 14,019.31 points.

INR goes down 0.05% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.05% to settle at Rs. 82.78 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. On the other hand, the gold futures witnessed little movement, ending flat at Rs. 59,477, while the silver futures tumbled 0.27% to Rs. 74,439. The crude oil futures prices surged by $0.52, or 0.64% to $81.88 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unaltered on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter. The same is the case in Mumbai, where diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $27,199.34, which is 0.81% down from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 0.65% and is trading at $1,704.09. BNB and Cardano are listed at $223.47 (0.72% down) and $0.2646 (0.42% down), respectively. Up by 1.27% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06624.

