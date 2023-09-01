Sensex soars 556 points, Nifty settles near 19,440 mark

Written by Akash Pandey September 01, 2023 | 04:00 pm 2 min read

The biggest stock gainers were NTPC, ONGC, and JSW Steel

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.89% to 65,413.13 points, the Nifty jumped 0.93% to 19,435.3 points. The broader market largely traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bullish mode, as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 77.95 points to close at 11,260.6 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Friday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PSE, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY ENERGY topped the list, edging up 2.93%, 2.8%, and 2.32%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were NTPC, ONGC, and JSW Steel, which climbed 4.99%, 4.19%, and 3.51%, respectively. Cipla, HDFC Life, and Dr. Reddy's Labs lead the negative pack, plummeting 1.08%, 0.6%, and 0.5%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

The Asian markets witnessed mixed trading, with the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei slipping to 18,382.06 points and 32,710.62 points, respectively. The Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.43% to 3,133.25 points. In the US market, NASDAQ edged 15.66 points, or 0.11%, to 14,034.97 points.

INR goes up 0.1% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Friday strengthened 0.1% to settle at Rs. 82.71 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, the gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 59,479. However, the silver futures soared Rs. 431, or 0.58%, to Rs. 74,574. The crude oil futures prices surged by $1.38, or 1.66% to $84.45 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The fuel prices remained the same on Friday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies performed?

Bitcoin is trading at $26,023.33, which is 4.31% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 3.51% and is selling at $1,644.53. BNB and Cardano are trading at $214.44 (4.06% down) and $0.2566 (3.04% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06375, down 3.79% from yesterday.

