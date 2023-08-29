Sensex closes at 65,075 points, Nifty settles above 19,340 mark

Written by Akash Pandey August 29, 2023 | 04:03 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.33% to close at 11,109 points

On Tuesday, major indices of the stock market ended slightly higher. The Sensex rose 0.12% to settle at 65,075.82 points and the Nifty climbed 0.19% to close at 19,342.65 points. The midcap indices were trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.33% to close at 11,109.35 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Tuesday, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY COMMODITIES emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.66%, 1.26%, and 1.08%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Hindalco, UPL, and Adani Ports, which climbed 2.4%, 2.39%, and 1.98%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Bharti Airtel, HUL, and Axis Bank, plunging 1.75%, 1.2%, and 0.98%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in red, slipping to 3,135.89 points and 32,226.97 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 1.91% to 18,484.03 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 0.84% higher to 13,705.13 points.

INR goes down 0.07% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.07% lower to Rs. 82.7 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 59,009, the silver futures closed at Rs. 73,786. The crude oil future prices surged by $0.67, or 0.83% to $80.69 per barrel.

Fuel prices remained unchanged

The cost of fuel witnessed no change on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved?

Bitcoin is trading at $25,974.64, which is 0.23% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.63% and is trading at $1,644.34. BNB and Cardano are trading at $217.59 (0.68% up) and $0.2621 (1.10% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06287, up 0.98% from yesterday.

