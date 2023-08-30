Sensex and Nifty close flat, mid-cap indices show bullish signals

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 30, 2023 | 04:17 pm 2 min read

Tata Steel emerged as the top-gaining stock, increasing over 2% in today's session

The stock market on Wednesday ended on a sluggish note. The benchmark Sensex settled at 65,087.25 points, while Nifty closed at 19,347.45 points, both up 0.02%. On the other hand, the mid-cap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.86% to end at 11,205.35 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Wednesday?

On Wednesday, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY IT emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.4%, 0.91%, and 0.76%, respectively. Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, and Eicher Motors emerged as the top-gaining stocks, edging up 2.09%, 1.75%, and 1.24%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, BPCL, Power Grid Corp, and Hero Motocorp emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.49%, 1.49%, and 1.42%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei declined by 0.01% and 0.33% to end at 18,482.86 points and 32,333.46 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 238.63 points, or 1.74%, to 13,943.76 points.

INR slips 0.02% against the US Dollar

On Wednesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.02% lower to Rs. 82.73 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices traded flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 59,371, the price of silver ended at Rs. 74,545. The crude oil futures moved up by $0.69 or 0.85% to $81.72 per barrel.

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter. The same is the case in Mumbai, with diesel costing Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $27,421.71, which is up by 5.57% from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 4.31% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $1,715.13. BNB and Cardano are listed at $225.08 (3.45% up) and $0.2657 (1.39% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.0654, up 4.02% from yesterday.

