Sensex gains 502 points, Nifty breaches 19,550 mark

Written by Romesh Khaddar July 14, 2023 | 04:37 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 10,350.95 points

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.76% to 66,060.9 points, while the Nifty gained 0.77% to end at 19,564.5 points. The midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.52% to close at 10,350.95 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Friday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY IT, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY METAL led the way, gaining 4.26%, 3.79%, and 1.39%, respectively. On the other hand, the biggest stock gainers were Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys, which climbed 5.21%, 4.54%, and 4.46%, respectively. Meanwhile, HDFC Life, M&M and Power Grid plunged 1.55%, 1.3%, and 1.25%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunged 0.04%, 0.33%, and 0.09% to 3,237.7 points, 19,413.78 points, and 32,391.26 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 219.61 points, or 1.58%, to 14,138.57 points.

INR goes down 0.17% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.17% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 82.16 in the forex trade. Gold and silver futures prices were trading flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 59,215, the price of silver ended at Rs. 75,499. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.71, or 0.93% to $76.73 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $31,138.41, which is a 1.79% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is up 5.66% and is trading at $1,989.55. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.04% up), $254.24 (3.17% up), and $0.3497 (21.21% up), respectively. Finally, up 6.91% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06988.

