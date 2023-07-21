Sensex loses 887 points, Nifty settles below 19,750 mark

Written by Akash Pandey July 21, 2023 | 04:17 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 10,446 points

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 887.64 points, or 1.33%, to 66,684.26 points, the Nifty shed 234.15 points, or 1.19%, to 19,745 points. The midcap indices were trading in the red as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 29.7 points, or 0.28%, to 10,446.55 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Friday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY PSU BANK, gaining 0.47%, 0.33%, and 0.25%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Larsen, ONGC and NTPC, which climbed 3.91%, 1.97%, and 1.01%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and HUL emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 7.8%, 4.51%, and 3.75%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, both Hang Seng Index and Nikkei ended in green, advancing to 19,075.26 points and 32,304.25 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 294.71 points, or 2.05%, to 14,063.31 points.

INR edged up 0.05% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.05% to close at Rs. 81.95 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Friday. Both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 59,319 and Rs. 75,220, respectively. The crude oil future prices surged by $0.87, or 1.14% to $76.66 per barrel.

No change in fuel price

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is trading at $29,761.18, which is 0.84% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.26%, and currently trading at $1,885.85. BNB and Cardano are priced at $243.58 (0.63% up) and $0.3118 (1.46% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 4.76% higher than yesterday at $0.07207.

