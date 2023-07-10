Business

Sensex ends at 65,344 points, Nifty settles above 19,350

Written by Akash Pandey July 10, 2023 | 04:02 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 0.28% to 10,141 points

The stock market on Monday ended on a sluggish note as the benchmark indices traded flat. While the Sensex settled at 65,344.17 points, the Nifty stood at 19,355.9 points. The midcap stocks witnessed a downward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 28.1 points to end at 10,141.85 points. Read on for more details on Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY INFRA topped the list, edging up 1.66%, 0.65%, and 0.6%, respectively. Meanwhile, Reliance, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 3.84%, 3.36%, and 3.04%, respectively. HCL Tech, Titan Company, and Power Grid Corporation lead the negative pack, plummeting 3.08%, 2.95%, and 2.09%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.22% to 3,203.7 points, while the Hang Seng Index rose 0.62% to 18,479.72 points. However, the Nikkei plunged 0.62% to 32,189.73 points. In the US, NASDAQ dropped 18.33 points, or 0.13%, to 13,660.72 points.

INR goes up 0.22% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) strengthened 0.22% to settle at Rs. 82.57 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 58,631 and Rs. 71,127, respectively. The crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $73.53 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai

On Monday, fuel prices remained unchanged in Delhi with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai too, no changes in fuel rates were seen as diesel and petrol continue to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and Rs. 106.29/liter, respectively.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies performed today?

Bitcoin is selling at $30,161.36, which is down 0.40% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.34% and is selling at $1,861.54. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $0.9999 (0.03% down), $241.28 (2.65% up), and $0.2858 (0.39% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 1.56% lower than yesterday at $0.06473.

