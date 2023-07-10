Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP

Solana's price has increased about 8% from last week

Bitcoin has lost 0.50% in the last 24 hours, trading at $30,138.98. It is 1.87% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.35% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,862.14. It is down 4.48% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $585.72 billion and $223.91 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $233.88, down 0.89% from yesterday and 5.49% lesser than last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling 0.85% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is down 3.42%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 1.12%) and $0.066 (down 2.23%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.15 (down 2.64%), $5.04 (down 1.96%), $0.00000763 (down 2.25%), and $0.66 (down 0.77%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 7.91% while Polka Dot has decreased by 9.56%. Shiba Inu is down 0.99% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 1.33%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Compound, Curve DAO Token, UNUS SED LEO, eCash, and Kava. They are trading at $59.14 (up 10.76%), $0.88 (up 2.98%), $3.97 (up 1.98%), $0.0000033 (up 1.20%), and $0.99 (up 1.06%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.02%) and $0.99 (flat), respectively.

These are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Wrapped Bitcoin, Conflux, Avalanche, Pepe, and Fantom. They are trading at $27,741.65 (down 8.44%), $0.11 (down 6.09%), $13.31 (down 6.05%), $0.0000011 (down 5.67%), and $0.22 (down 4.94%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (flat), $13.32 (down 6.08%), $27,737.27 (down 8.46%), $6.10 (down 1.84%), and $5.15 (down 3.25%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Stacks, Tezos, The Sandbox, and ApeCoin are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.01 (down 1.91%), $0.66 (down 3.20%), $0.88 (down 0.65%), $0.44 (down 2.60%), and $1.94 (down 2.03%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion, a 0.38% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $19.73 billion, which marks a 0.77% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.1 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.19 trillion.

