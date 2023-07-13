Sensex closes at 65,559 points, Nifty settles above 19,400

Business

Sensex closes at 65,559 points, Nifty settles above 19,400

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 13, 2023 | 04:02 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 0.9% to 10,193 points

The stock market had a bearish opening and closed on a flat note on Thursday with the Sensex rising 0.25% to end at 65,558.89 points and Nifty finishing at 19,413.75 points. The midcap stocks also showed bearish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping by 0.9% to 10,193.95 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

On Thursday, the top sector gainers were NIFTY IT, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY SERVICE SECTOR, gaining 1.72%, 1.01%, and 0.62%, respectively. The top stock gainers were TCS, Hindalco, and Infosys, which climbed 2.6%, 2.59%, and 2.39%, respectively. On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation, Coal India, and UPL were trading among the top stock losers today, shedding 3.35%, 1.86%, and 1.73%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei climbed by 1.25%, 2.53%, and 1.47% to settle at 3,236.48 points, 19,350.62 points, and 32,419.33 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ gained 158.26 points, or 1.15%, to 13,918.96 points.

INR goes up by 0.22% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.22% to close at Rs. 82.07 in forex trade on Thursday. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 59,267. However, the silver futures soared by Rs. 315, or 0.43%, to settle at Rs. 73,861. The crude oil futures ended flat at $75.73 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unaltered

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Thursday, with diesel costing Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol priced at Rs. 96.76 per liter. The same was the case in Mumbai, with diesel priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $30,570.16, which is down by 0.52% from yesterday. Ethereum is down by 0.39% and is trading at $1,882.48. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9999 (0.02% down), $246.47 (0.70% down), and $0.2889 (1.45% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.06541, up 0.07% from yesterday.

Share this timeline