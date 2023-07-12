Sensex slips to 65,394 points, Nifty settles below 19,390

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.36% to 10,286 points

The stock market had a bearish opening with the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessing a slump. While the Sensex slipped 223.94 points, or 0.34% to 65,393.9 points, the Nifty shed 55.1 points, or 0.28% to 19,384.3 points. Midcap stocks witnessed an upward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.36% to 10,286 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Wednesday, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PHARMA emerged as the top gainers, rising by 0.82%, 0.47%, and 0.3%, respectively. On the other hand, the biggest stock gainers were ONGC, JSW Steel, and Eicher Motors, which climbed 2%, 1.35%, and 1.16%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were LTIMindtree, Adani Enterprises, and Infosys, which plunged 2.07%, 1.61%, and 1.33%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index and the Nikkei plummeted by 0.79% and 0.81% to settle at 3,196.13 points and 31,943.93 points, respectively. The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.07% to 18,860.95 points. In the US market, NASDAQ gained 0.55% to end at 13,760.7 points.

INR goes up 0.17% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated on Wednesday by 0.17% to close at Rs. 82.24 against the US Dollar. The gold and silver futures prices largely traded flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 58,780, the price of silver ended at Rs. 71,282. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared by 0.44% to settle at $75.21 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. The same is the case in Mumbai, with diesel costing Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $30,726.39, which is up by 0.95% from yesterday. Ethereum has gained 1.08% since yesterday and is trading at $1,890.60. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (flat), $248.21 (0.60% up), and $0.2931 (0.85% up), respectively. Up by 0.55% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06535.

