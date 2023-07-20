Nifty crosses 19,950 mark for first time

Business

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 20, 2023 | 03:59 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 traded flat at 10,476 points

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices began on a bullish note but closed at fresh highs. The Sensex rose by 0.7% to close at 67,571.9 points, the Nifty jumped by 0.73% to end at 19,979.15 points. Following the broader market trend, the midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 10,476.25 points. Read on for more details .

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Thursday?

The top sector gainers on Thursday were NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY FMCG, and NIFTY PVT BANK, edging up 1.44%, 1.33%, and 1.14%, respectively. On the other hand, the biggest stock gainers were ITC, Kotak Mahindra, and ICICI Bank, which climbed by 2.78%, 2.64%, and 2.28%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Reliance, Infosys, and UltraTechCement, which plunged by 7.81%, 1.73% and 1.26%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunged by 0.93%, 0.13%, and 1.25% to settle at 3,169.52 points, 18,928.02 points, and 32,490.52 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 0.03% higher to 14,358.02 points.

INR goes up by 0.13% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.13% to Rs. 81.99 on Thursday. On the other hand, the gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note today, with the former settling at Rs. 59,820, and the latter at Rs. 76,507. The crude oil futures also remained flat, ending at $75.56 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unaltered

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter. The same is the case in Mumbai, where diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $30,327.50, a 1.05% increase from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is currently trading at $1,918.63, which is up by 0.45% in the past 24 hours. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.01% down), $244.37 (0.95% up), and $0.3245 (2.56% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 4.79% higher than yesterday at $0.07209.

