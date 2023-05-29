Business

Sensex gains 345 points, Nifty settles near 18,600 mark

Written by Akash Pandey May 29, 2023, 03:59 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 ended on a positive note, settling at 9,470.35 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.55% to 62,846.38 points, the Nifty jumped 0.53% to 18,598.65 points. Mimicking the broader market, the midcap indices witnessed an upward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.44% to 9,470.35 points. Here's all you need to know about the market's report on Monday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers were NIFTY METAL, NIFTY FIN SERVICE, and NIFTY REALTY, gaining 0.93%, 0.83%, and 0.77%, respectively. M&M, Titan Company, and Tata Steel emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 3.37%, 2.58%, and 1.88%, respectively. On the other hand, ONGC, Power Grid, and Divis Labs lead the negative pack, plummeting 2.9%, 1.16%, and 1.14%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and Nikkei declined by 1.06% and 1.02% to 18,551.11 points and 31,233.54 points, respectively. However, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.28% to 3,221.45 points. In the US, NASDAQ surged 277.59 points, or 2.19%, to 12,975.69 points.

INR goes down 0.07% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) weakened against the US Dollar in the forex trade, sliding 0.07% to settle at Rs. 82.63. The gold futures prices surged by 0.26% to Rs. 59,505, while the silver futures settled flat at Rs. 71,312. The crude oil futures were also mostly flat, ending at $72.76 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices on Monday

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved?

Bitcoin is trading at $27,948.70, which is 2.88% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 3.22% and is selling at $1,904.94. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.01% down), $314.05 (2.08% up), and $0.3796 (2.04% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07329, which is 1.16% higher than yesterday.