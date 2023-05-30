Business

Sensex climbs to 62,969 points, Nifty settles above 18,630

Sensex climbs to 62,969 points, Nifty settles above 18,630

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 30, 2023, 03:53 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.38% to close at 9,506 points

On Tuesday, major indices of the stock market ended in the green, with Sensex rising 0.2% to settle at 62,969.13 points, and Nifty gaining 0.19% to close at 18,633.85 points. The midcap indices also traded in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.38% to close at 9,506.4 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Tuesday?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY FMCG, and NIFTY PVT BANK topped the list, edging up 0.68%, 0.59%, and 0.58%, respectively. Furthermore, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finserv, and Bajaj Finance emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 1.28%, 1.12%, and 0.98%, respectively. Hindalco, Apollo Hospital, and Tech Mahindra emerged as the biggest losers, falling 1.57%, 1.42%, and 1.42%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in the red, slipping to 3,224.21 points and 31,328.16 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Hang Seng jumped 0.24% to 18,595.78 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 2.19% to 12,975.69 points.

INR goes down 0.08% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.08% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 82.71 in the forex trade. The gold futures prices shot up by Rs. 255, or 0.43%, to Rs. 59,674, but the silver futures witnessed little movement, closing flat at Rs. 71,274. The crude oil futures slipped 2.04% to $71.49 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $27,862.94 which is 0.29% down from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,907.26, up 0.16%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.02% up), $313.28 (0.31% down), and $0.3813 (0.39% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07283, which is down 0.67% from yesterday.