Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 20, 2023 | 11:07 am 3 min read

XRP has gained over 75% in the past 7 days

Bitcoin has lost 0.72% in the last 24 hours, trading at $29,951.46. It is 1.15% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.09% from yesterday and now trades at $1,895.58. It is up 1.48% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $581.86 billion and $227.74 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $241.48, which is 0.72% down from yesterday and 0.91% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.88, up 4.23% in the last 24 hours. It is 75.11% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2.49%) and $0.077 (up 0.76%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 22.87% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $26.47 (up 0.33%), $5.24 (up 0.22%), $0.0000077 (down 1.02%), and $0.77 (up 0.99%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 22.87% while Polka Dot has risen by 2.21%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 3.52% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 5.87%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Stellar, XDC Network, Hedera, XRP, and Optimism. They are trading at $0.11 (up 22.70%), $0.033 (up 10.02%), $0.055 (up 9.14%), $0.88 (up 4.23%), and $1.54 (up 4.02%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%) and $0.99 (down 0.04%), respectively.

Take a look at top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are 1inch Network, Sui, Frax Share, Rocket Pool, and Gala. They are trading at $0.33 (down 7.37%), $0.77 (down 5.97%), $5.84 (down 5.80%), $32.53 (down 4.78%), and $0.022 (down 4.20%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $14.08 (up 0.07%), $29,962.58 (down 0.58%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), $6.94 (down 0.72%), and $5.85 (down 2.55%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, Tezos, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $4.06 (down 1.57%), $0.66 (down 1.79%), $0.44 (down 0.81%), $0.88 (up 2.15%), and $0.77 (down 1.45%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.2 trillion, a 0.27% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.36 billion, which marks a 2.26% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.08 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.21 trillion.

