Business

Sensex rises to 62,724 points, Nifty settles above 18,600

Sensex rises to 62,724 points, Nifty settles above 18,600

Written by Akash Pandey June 12, 2023 | 04:09 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.79% to settle at 9,675 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.16% to 62,724.71 points while the Nifty gained 0.2% to 18,601.5 points. While the broader market traded near the flat line, the midcap indices witnessed a bullish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.79% to 9,675.65 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY IT, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY MEDIA, gaining 1.49%, 1.39%, and 1.12%, respectively. The top stock gainers were BPCL, HCL Tech, and Infosys, which climbed 3.27%, 2.65%, and 2.06%, respectively. Power Grid Corporation, Larsen, and Cipla emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 1.37%, 0.97%, and 0.94%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.07% to 19,404.31 points and the Nikkei too edged up 0.52% to 32,434 points. However, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.08% to 3,228.83 points. In the US, NASDAQ edged 0.16% to settle at 13,259.14 points.

INR goes up 0.05% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) climbed 0.05% to end at Rs. 82.43 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices. While the gold price settled at Rs. 59,886, the price of silver ended at Rs. 73,620. The crude oil futures fell by $2.27, or 3.21% to $68.39 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices on Monday

On Monday, fuel prices remained unchanged in Delhi with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai too, no changes in fuel rates were seen as diesel and petrol continue to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and Rs. 106.29/liter, respectively.

How have popular cryptocurrencies performed today?

Bitcoin is selling at $25,966.79, which is up 0.97% from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.12% and is trading at $1,748.39. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.02% down), $234.70 (0.64% down), and $0.2829 (8.61% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06135, which is down 0.65% from yesterday.

Share this timeline