Sensex gains 240 points, Nifty settles near 18,600 mark

Jun 05, 2023

Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 9,638 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.38% to 62,787.47 points while the Nifty gained 0.32% to end at 18,593.85 points. The midcap indices ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapping up at 9,638.15 points. Here's all you need to know about the market's report on Monday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PVT BANK topped the list, edging up 1.25%, 0.87%, and 0.68%, respectively. M&M, Axis Bank, and Tata Motors emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 4.03%, 2.67%, and 1.93%, respectively. The top losers were Divis Labs, Tech Mahindra, and Asian Paints, dropping 1.4%, 1.22%, and 1.16%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei slipped to 3,232.44 points and 32,217.43 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 0.83% to 19,108.5 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended on a positive note, surging 139.78 points, or 1.07%, to 13,240.77 points.

INR goes down 0.44% against US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.44% to end at Rs. 82.68 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices were trading flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 59,525, the cost of silver ended at Rs. 71,868. On the other hand, the crude oil futures prices surged by $1.57, or 2.2%, to $73.13 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol continue to retail at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel is selling at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,777.21, which is a 1.64% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.95% and is selling at $1,869.35. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.02% down), $300.78 (2.19% down), and $0.3738 (1.93% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07179, which is down 1.73% from yesterday.