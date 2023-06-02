Business

Sensex gains 118 points, Nifty settles above 18,500 mark

Sensex gains 118 points, Nifty settles above 18,500 mark

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 02, 2023, 04:47 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.73% to close at 9,629 points

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.19% to 62,547.11 points while the Nifty gained 0.25% to end at 18,534.1 points. Also, the midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 70.15 points, or 0.73%, to close at 9,629.65 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY PSU BANK, gaining 1.4%, 1.21%, and 0.97%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp, and Apollo Hospital, which climbed 3.42%, 3.22%, and 3.03%, respectively. The top stock losers were Adani Enterprises, Infosys, and BPCL, plummeting 2.05%, 1.56%, and 1.44%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in the red, slipping to 3,230.07 points and 31,524.22 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 3.87% to 18,949.94 points. In the US, NASDAQ soared 165.7 points or 1.28% to 13,100.98 points.

INR goes up 0.13% against the US Dollar

In the forex trade on Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.13% to Rs. 82.31 versus the US Dollar. Also, the gold futures prices surged by 0.39% to Rs. 60,155, while the silver futures settled flat at Rs. 72,751. The crude oil futures prices soared by $0.4, or 0.57% to $71.21 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices witnessed on Friday

The fuel prices remain unchanged in Delhi and Mumbai. Diesel and petrol are still being sold in Delhi for Rs. 89.66 and Rs. 96.76, per liter, respectively. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is selling at $27,088.18, which is up 0.65% from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up 1.53% and is selling at $1,890.62. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.03% up), $307.58 (0.82% up), and $0.374 (3.10% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07211, which is up 0.54% from yesterday.