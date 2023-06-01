Business

Sensex slips to 62,428 points, Nifty settles below 18,490

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 01, 2023, 04:03 pm 2 min read

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 193.7 points or 0.31% to 62,428.54 points, the Nifty shed 46.65 points or 0.25% to end at 18,487.75 points. The midcap stocks traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 9,559.5 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Who were the top gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY PHARMA, and NIFTY MEDIA, gaining 1.07%, 1.05%, and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, Apollo Hospital, Divis Labs, and Tata Motors emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 4.35%, 2.33%, and 1.68%, respectively. Coal India, Kotak Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 4.41%, 4.21%, and 2.68%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei declined by 0.1% and 0.84% to 18,216.91 points and 31,148.01 points, respectively. The Shanghai Composite Index remained unchanged at 3,204.63 points. In the US, NASDAQ fell 0.63% to 12,935.29 points.

INR gains 0.4% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) climbed 0.4% to end at Rs. 82.41 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 0.77% and the latter shedding 0.79% to settle at Rs. 59,700 and Rs. 71,531, respectively. Crude oil futures slipped 0.97% to $68.38 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,923.35 which is 0.82% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down by 0.43% and is selling at $1,862.48. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9999 (0.03% down), $305.14 (0.72% down), and $0.3629 (3.18% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading about 0.21% higher than yesterday at $0.07173.