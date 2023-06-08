Business

Sensex slips nearly 300 points, Nifty settles below 18,635 mark

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 08, 2023, 04:02 pm 2 min read

Nifty slipped down by 92 points to settle at 18,634 points

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 294.32 points, or 0.47%, to 62,848.64 points, the Nifty shed 91.85 points, or 0.49%, to 18,634.55 points. The midcap stocks witnessed a bearish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 95.15 points to end at 9,609.6 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Thursday?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY ENERGY, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY METAL topped the list, edging up 0.37%, 0.24%, and 0.16%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were NTPC, JSW Steel, and ONGC, which climbed 2.99%, 2.81%, and 1.56%, respectively. Grasim, Kotak Mahindra, and Sun Pharma emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 3.17%, 2.57%, and 2.38%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

The Asian markets witnessed a slump, with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei dropping to 3,213.59 points, 19,299.18 points, and 31,641.27 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ dropped as well, edging 1.29% lower to 13,104.89 points.

INR closes 0.02% lower against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.02% lower to Rs. 82.57 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 59,504. However, the silver futures increased by Rs. 500, or 0.7%, to Rs. 72,225. Meanwhile, the crude oil futures ended flat at $72.87 per barrel.

Fuel prices remained unchanged in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently selling at $26,393.26, which is down by 0.39% from yesterday. Ethereum is trading at $1,839.85, down by 0.76%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.02% down), $260.86 (4.68% down), and $0.3267 (4.05% down), respectively. Dogecoin is listed at $0.06766, down by 1.49% from yesterday.