Sensex slips to 62,658 points, Nifty settles below 18,540

May 31, 2023

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.35% to settle at 9,539 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 0.5% to 62,658.27 points, while the Nifty fell 0.54% to 18,534.4 points. While the broader market traded near the flat line, midcap indices edged up with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 33.5 points, or 0.35%, to settle at 9,539.9 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

On Wednesday, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY PHARMA, and NIFTY CONSUMPTION emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 0.75%, 0.58%, and 0.48%, respectively. On the other hand, the biggest stock gainers were Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra, and Tech Mahindra, which climbed 3.76%, 3.71%, and 2.1%, respectively. ONGC, NTPC, and SBI emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 3.24%, 2.4%, and 2.29%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

On Wednesday, the Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei plunging 0.61%, 1.98%, and 1.43% to 3,204.56 points, 18,234.27 points, and 30,887.88 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 0.32%, to 13,017.43 points.

INR goes down 0.11% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Wednesday weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.11% to settle at Rs. 82.73. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 59,870. However, the silver futures soared Rs. 258, or 0.36%, to Rs. 71,301. Crude oil futures fell by $1.05, or 1.51% to $68.52 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai remain unchanged

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and Rs. 96.76 per liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $27,145.45, a 2.58% decrease from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down by 1.90% and is selling at $1,870.97. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.01% up), $307.31 (1.90% down), and $0.3749 (1.68% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 1.71% lower than yesterday at $0.07157.