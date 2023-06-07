Business

Sensex climbs to 63,143 points, Nifty settles above 18,700

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 07, 2023, 04:01 pm 2 min read

INR went up 0.08% against the US Dollar to Rs. 82.54

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.55% to 63,142.96 points, the Nifty jumped 0.68% to 18,726.4 points. The broader market largely traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bullish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 76.6 points to close at 9,704.75 points. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Wednesday were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY MNC, which rose 1.56%, 1.49%, and 1.37%, respectively. Britannia, TATA Consumer Products, and BPCL emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.99%, 3.87%, and 3.33%, respectively. Cipla, Kotak Mahindra, and Bajaj Finance emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.08%, 1.01%, and 0.36%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

On Wednesday, the Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunging 0.08%, 0.79%, and 1.86% to 3,197.76 points, 19,252 points, and 31,913.74 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ surged by 0.36% to 13,276.42 points.

INR goes up by 0.08% against the US Dollar

On Wednesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.08% to Rs. 82.54 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 59,940, the silver futures closed at Rs. 71,991. The crude oil futures edged by $0.29, or 0.4% to $72.24 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai remain unchanged

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $26,490.31 which is up by 2.75% from yesterday. Ethereum is up by 1.98% and is currently selling at $1,854.20. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.01% up), $274.52 (1.70% down), and $0.3405 (3.84% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 3.06% higher than yesterday at $0.06868.