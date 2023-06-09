Business

Sensex slips 223 points, Nifty settles near 18,560 mark

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 09, 2023

Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 9,598.85

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 223.01 points, or 0.36%, to 62,625.63 points, the Nifty shed 71.15 points, or 0.38%, to 18,563.4 points. The midcap stocks traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 9,598.85 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PSE, NIFTY PVT BANK, and NIFTY INFRA topped the list, edging up 0.57%, 0.23%, and 0.06%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, and Larsen, which climbed 1.96%, 1.29%, and 1.19%, respectively. Hero Motocorp, Divis Labs, and HDFC Life lead the negative pack, plummeting 2.19%, 2.12%, and 1.99%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei climbed 0.55%, 0.47%, and 1.93% to settle at 3,231.41 points, 19,389.95 points, and 32,265.17 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ soared 133.63 points, or 1.02%, to 13,238.52 points.

INR goes up 0.15% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) climbed 0.15% to end at Rs. 82.46 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The gold future prices were flat at Rs. 59,875, while the silver prices climbed 0.31% to Rs. 73,900. The crude oil futures also traded flat at $71.61 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The fuel prices remain unchanged in Delhi and Mumbai. Diesel and petrol are being sold in Delhi for Rs. 89.66 and Rs. 96.76 per liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, while petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies performed?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,647.39, which is a 0.97% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.28% and is trading at $1,844.87. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.02% up), $260.35 (0.22% down), and $0.3157 (3.35% down), respectively. Finally, up 0.52% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06799.

