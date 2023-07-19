Market update: Sensex closes above 67,000 for the first time

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 19, 2023 | 04:13 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.83% to 10,454 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed a bullish trend. The Sensex rose 0.45% to 67,097.44 points, ending above 67,000 for the first time. Meanwhile, Nifty gained 0.42% to end at 19,833.15 points. The midcap indices also showed an upward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising by 0.83% to 10,454.9 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

As far as top-performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PSE gained 1.91%, 1.12%, and 0.95%, respectively. On the other hand, the biggest stock gainers were NTPC, Bajaj Finance, and IndusInd Bank, climbing 2.8%, 2.31%, and 2.06%, respectively. Hindalco, TCS, and Hero MotoCorp emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.23%, 0.8%, and 0.76%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei rose by 0.03% and 1.22% to close at 3,198.84 and 32,896.03 points, respectively. The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.33% to end at 18,952.31 points. In the US, NASDAQ gained 108.69 points, or 0.76%, to 14,353.64 points.

INR goes down 0.06% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.06% to settle at Rs. 82.09 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. The gold and silver futures prices largely traded flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 59,797, the silver futures closed at Rs. 76,198. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared by 0.27% to settle at $76.03 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel costing Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol priced at Rs. 96.76 per liter. The same is the case in Mumbai, with diesel priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $30,012.72, which is a 0.17% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,909.95, up by 0.62% in the past 24 hours. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.01% down), $242.05 (0.35% up), and $0.3164 (3.10% up), respectively. Down by 0.14% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06879.

