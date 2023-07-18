Sensex rises 205 points, Nifty settles just below 19,750 mark

Written by Akash Pandey July 18, 2023 | 04:08 pm 2 min read

NASDAQ surged 0.93% to 14,244 points

The stock market on Tuesday ended on a positive note, as the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed an upward trend. While the Sensex settled at 66,795.14 points, the Nifty stood at 19,749.25 points. The midcap indices ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapping up at 10,368.6 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Tuesday were NIFTY IT, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY SERVICE SECTOR, which rose 1.05%, 0.36%, and 0.28%, respectively. Meanwhile, Infosys, Asian Paints, and HCL Tech emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 3.67%, 1.53%, and 1.17%, respectively. LTIMindtree, HDFC Life, and Britannia emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 2.6%, 1.59%, and 1.54%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 3,197.82 points, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 19,015.72 points, and the Nikkei dropped to 32,493.89 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended on a strong, positive note, surging 131.25 points, or 0.93%, to 14,244.95 points.

INR goes up 0.04% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) climbed 0.04% to end at Rs. 82.03 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. The gold futures gained Rs. 195, or 0.33%, to settle at Rs. 59,330, and silver futures shot up by Rs. 233, or 0.31%, to Rs. 75,800. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.66% to settle at $74.7 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The price of fuel remained unchanged. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $29,965.44, a 0.78% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,898.30, which is down 0.93%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.01% down), $241.07 (0.56% down), and $0.3065 (1.96% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.0688, which is down 1.20% from yesterday.

