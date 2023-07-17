Sensex soars 529 points, Nifty settles above 19,700 mark

Nikkei plunged 0.09% to 32,391 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.79% to 66,589.93 points, while the Nifty gained 0.75% to end at 19,711.45 points. Mimicking the broader market trend, the midcap indices ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 10,373.75 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY BANK led the way, gaining 3.06%, 2.2%, and 1.39%, respectively. Meanwhile, SBI, Wipro, and Dr. Reddys Labs emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 3.01%, 2.68%, and 2.52%, respectively. ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, and Tata Motors lead the negative pack, plummeting 1.68%, 1.32%, and 0.94%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.87% to 3,209.63 points, while the Nikkei too plunged 0.09% to 32,391.26 points on Monday. However, the Hang Seng Index climbed 0.33% to 19,413.78 points. In the US, NASDAQ edged 0.18% lower to 14,113.7 points.

INR goes up 0.15% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Monday strengthened 0.15% to settle at Rs. 82.05 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 59,250, but the silver futures dropped Rs. 266, or 0.35%, to Rs. 75,702. The crude oil futures fell by $1.45, or 1.92% to $74.1 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is trading at $30,200.55 which is 0.41% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.86% and is selling at $1,914.45. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.01% down), $242.37 (3.04% down), and $0.313 (2.52% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 2.07% lower than yesterday at $0.06963.

