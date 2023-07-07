Business

Sensex slips 505 points, Nifty settles near 19,330 mark

Written by Akash Pandey July 07, 2023 | 03:57 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 10,169.95 points

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 505.19 points, or 0.77%, to 65,280.45 points, the Nifty shed 165.5 points, or 0.86%, to 19,331.8 points. The midcap stocks witnessed a bearish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 97.45 points to end at 10,169.95. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY AUTO, gaining 3.76%, 0.97%, and 0.29%, respectively. Tata Motors, Titan Company, and M&M emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 2.9%, 1.21%, and 0.99%, respectively. The top losing stocks were Adani Ports, Power Grid Corp, and Apollo Hospital, dropping 2.88%, 2.76%, and 2.59%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

The Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunging 0.28%, 0.91%, and 1.19% to 3,196.61 points, 18,365.7 points, and 32,388.42 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ slipped 112.61 points, or 0.82%, to 13,679.04 points.

INR goes down 0.27% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.27% lower to Rs. 82.74 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 58,547, the silver futures closed at Rs. 70,345. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.54% to settle at $72.19 per barrel.

Fuel prices remain unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi remained the same on Friday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76. Mumbai also didn't see any change in fuel prices with diesel and petrol costing Rs. 94.25 and Rs. 106.29 per liter, respectively.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently selling at $30,145.76, down 3.07% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 4.15%, and is trading at $1,861.44. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.02% up), $233.81 (3.48% down), and $0.2817 (3.24% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 3.63% lower than yesterday at $0.06552.

