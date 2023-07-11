Business

Sensex soars 273 points, Nifty settles just below 19,440

July 11, 2023

Nifty Midcap 50 climbed 1.05% to 10,249 points

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.42% to 65,617.84 points while the Nifty gained 0.43% to end at 19,439.4 points. While the broader market traded nearly flat, the midcap indices witnessed a bullish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.05% to 10,249.25 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Tuesday were NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY FMCG, and NIFTY CONSUMPTION, which rose 1.37%, 1.22%, and 1.15%, respectively. Furthermore, Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors, and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.76%, 2.46%, and 2.1%, respectively. UPL, JSW Steel, and Bajaj Finance emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 2.52%, 1.54%, and 1.31%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei climbed 0.55%, 0.97%, and 0.04% to settle at 3,221.37 points, 18,659.83 points, and 32,203.57 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ advanced 24.77 points, or 0.18%, to 13,685.48 points.

INR goes up 0.25% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) climbed 0.25% to end at Rs. 82.37 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. The gold futures prices surged 0.36% to Rs. 58,899, while the silver futures settled flat at Rs. 71,503. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.32% to settle at $73.36 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved?

Bitcoin is selling at $30,438.23, which is up 0.95% from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.49% and is selling at $1,870.31. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.01% up), $246.75 (2.41% up), and $0.2907 (1.72% up), respectively. Finally, up 0.42% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06501.

