Sensex climbs to 65,785 points, Nifty settles just below 19,500

July 06, 2023

On Thursday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.52% to 65,785.64 points while the Nifty climbed 0.51% to 19,497.3 points. While the broader market traded near the flat line, the midcap indices witnessed a bullish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.71% to 10,267.4 points. Here are more details.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY PSE led the way, gaining 2.2%, 2.11%, and 1.8%, respectively. The top stock gainers were M&M, Apollo Hospitals, and Power Grid Corp, which climbed 4.98%, 4.05%, and 3.73%, respectively. The top stock losers were Eicher Motors, HDFC Life, and Maruti Suzuki, plummeting 2.65%, 1.85%, and 1.33%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Asian markets traded in the red with Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng Index, and Nikkei plunging 0.54%, 3.12%, and 1.73% to 3,205.57 points, 18,533.05 points, and 32,773.02 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 25.12 points, or 0.18%, to 13,791.65 points.

INR goes down 0.34% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.34% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 82.51 in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note, with the former settling at Rs. 58,468 and the latter at Rs. 71,285. Meanwhile, the crude oil futures ended flat at $72.04 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai saw no change

Fuel prices in Delhi remain the same on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. Fuel prices in Mumbai also saw no change with diesel costing Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $31,092.36 which is 1.33% up from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is up 0.97% and is selling at $1,940.99. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $0.9999 (0.02% up), $242.09 (0.31% up), and $0.2907 (0.54% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.06797, down 0.14% from yesterday.

