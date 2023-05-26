Business

Sensex gains 627 points, Nifty settles near 18,500 mark

Written by Akash Pandey May 26, 2023, 04:15 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed at 9,428 points

On Friday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 1.01% to 62,501.69 points while the Nifty climbed 0.96% to 18,499.35 points. Also, the midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 96.6 points, or 1.02%, to close at 9,428.6 points. Read on for more details on Friday's report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY FMCG topped the list, edging up 2.19%, 1.46%, and 1.45%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were Reliance, Sun Pharma, and Hindalco, adding 2.73%, 2.2%, and 2.15%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were ONGC, Grasim, and Bajaj Auto, which plunged 1.2%, 0.89%, and 0.64%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.35% to 3,212.5 points, while the Nikkei Index too rose 0.37% to 30,916.31 points. However, the Hang Seng Index shed 1.97%, ending at 18,746.92 points. In the US market, NASDAQ gained 1.71%, to 12,698.09 points.

INR goes up 0.21% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.21% to close at Rs. 82.57 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The gold future prices were flat at Rs. 59,563, while the silver prices climbed 0.96% to Rs. 70,917. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.87% to settle at $72.64 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Friday. Diesel and petrol are being sold in Delhi for Rs. 89.66 and Rs. 96.76, respectively, per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,442.90 which is 0.68% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 1.50% and is trading at $1,813.00. On the other hand, Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.01% up), $306.54 (0.31% up), and $0.3579 (0.12% down), respectively. ﻿Dogecoin is trading 0.42% higher than yesterday at $0.07074.