Sensex soars 318 points, Nifty settles near 18,400 mark

Written by Akash Pandey May 15, 2023, 03:58 pm 2 min read

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.51% to 62,345.71 points, while the Nifty gained 0.46% to end at 18,398.85 points. While the broader market traded near the flat line, the midcap indices witnessed a bullish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.97% to 9,239.25 points. Read on for more details on Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY FMCG led the way, gaining 4.14%, 2.02%, and 1.12%, respectively. Furthermore, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, and ITC emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.02%, 2.8%, and 1.9%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Cipla, and BPCL lead the negative pack, plummeting 2.84%, 1.97%, and 1.45%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 1.16% to 3,310.74 points, while the Nikkei too plunged 0.8% to 29,626.34 points on Monday. However, the Hang Seng Index climbed 1.72% to 19,971.13 points. In the US, NASDAQ shed 0.36% to settle at 12,284.74 points.

INR declined 0.16% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.16% to settle at Rs. 82.3. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 61,010. However, the silver futures soared 0.36% to Rs. 73,316. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.24, or 0.35% to $70.39 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices on Monday

The cost of fuel remained unchanged in Delhi with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai too, no changes in fuel rates were seen as diesel and petrol continue to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and Rs. 106.29/liter, respectively.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $27,402.38, which is a 2.02% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,829.67, up 1.37%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.03% down), $315.31 (1.00% up), and $0.3725 (1.35% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07293, which is up 1.24% from yesterday.