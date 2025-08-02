CCI probes Google over anti-competitive practices in online advertising

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has launched an investigation into Google over alleged anti-competitive practices in the online display advertising services market. The probe centers on Google's AdTech Stack and follows a complaint filed by The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF). ADIF is a start-up policy think tank, including well-known Indian internet companies like Matrimony, Paytm, MapmyIndia, and TrulyMadly.

Accusations ADIF accused Google of abusing dominant position ADIF has accused Google of misusing its dominant position in the online search advertising and online display advertising markets in India. The CCI later divided this complaint into three separate cases: one related to Google's online display advertising services through its AdTech Stack, another concerning the online search advertising services market via Google Ads policies, and a third regarding non-transparent ad review/redressal processes.

Case consolidation Case consolidated with ongoing probes into Google In an order dated August 1, the CCI consolidated the case related to online display advertising services via the Google AdTech stack with four ongoing probes into complaints made by digital news publishers in 2021, 2022, and 2024. This is because ADIF's allegations are already included in those cases. The antitrust watchdog had previously ordered a probe against Google over alleged abuse of dominance in news aggregation after a complaint from the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA).

Complaint dismissal CCI dismissed complaint concerning online search advertising services In a separate order on August 1, the CCI dismissed ADIF's complaint concerning online search advertising services via Google Ads policies. The commission said it had already examined all the allegations in detail and resolved them in earlier matters. The CCI said it was "not convinced" with ADIF's reasons for distinguishing its allegations from those considered in previous orders.

Ongoing issues Google's antitrust challenges in India India, with over a billion users, is Google's largest market by user base. However, the tech giant has been facing several antitrust challenges from the CCI for alleged abuse of dominance in various business areas. In October 2022, Google was fined ₹936.44 crore for abusing its dominant position over Play Store policies. The penalty was reduced to ₹216.69 crore by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in March this year after partially upholding key aspects of CCI's order.