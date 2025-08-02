Malegaon blast case: Court rejects 'RDX theory,' calls it absurd

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has rejected the "RDX theory" in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The court observed that both the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and NIA failed to prove how RDX was procured, transported, or assembled for the attack. The blast killed six people and injured over a hundred. The court dismissed conflicting theories of both agencies as unsupported by credible evidence.

Contradictory claims Contradictory claims by ATS and NIA The ATS alleged that Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit brought RDX from Kashmir and stored it at his home. They claimed he assembled the bomb with Sudhakar Chaturvedi's help. However, the NIA had a different story, saying Ramji Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange had the motorcycle used in the blast for over a year before it was detonated in Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

Lack of evidence No evidence to support RDX claim The court found no eyewitness, documentary, or forensic evidence to support the ATS's claim that Purohit brought RDX from Kashmir. Witnesses recanted statements or denied knowledge of RDX under alleged coercion by ATS officials. Captain Nitin Joshi testified he was coerced by ATS officers and later complained to the Human Rights Commission. Shailesh Raikar also testified under duress from ATS officers and his Army superior.

Forensic findings Searches found no explosives or residue Two searches of Purohit's home found no explosives or residue, contradicting claims that RDX was stored there. The Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Pune found "no explosive traces, devices, detonators or assembling material" at his residence. ATS's chief investigating officer admitted to not verifying Purohit's posting in Kashmir or speaking to superiors about access to explosives. Evidence related to travel bookings and aliases was deemed inadmissible for lack of certification under Section 65B.

Assembly location Motorcycle not brought to Chaturvedi's house, landlord testified The court found no evidence that the motorcycle used in the blast was brought to Chaturvedi's house in Deolali, Nashik. The landlord and others associated with the property confirmed they never saw any bomb activity there. Searches of Purohit's home revealed nothing on November 12 and 26, 2008. A forensic report from Pune concluded "no explosive or explosive residues were detected" at his residence.