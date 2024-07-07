In brief Simplifying... In brief A Pakistan-based operative of Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jatt, is reportedly behind recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

The surge in violence includes a bus attack that killed nine and a village invasion resulting in further casualties.

The surge in violence includes a bus attack that killed nine and a village invasion resulting in further casualties.

Amidst this, security forces have neutralized five terrorists in recent encounters, though at the cost of two soldiers' lives.

NIA places bounty on terrorist's head

Pakistan-based Lashkar operative behind recent J&K terror attacks: Report

By Chanshimla Varah 12:19 pm Jul 07, 202412:19 pm

What's the story Saifullah Sajid Jatt, a "hardcore terrorist" from Shangamanga village in Kasur district of Pakistan's Punjab, has been identified by security agencies as the operative behind the recent surge in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, NDTV reported, citing sources. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has even placed a bounty of ₹10 lakh on his head. Currently operating from Islamabad, Jatt is believed to be responsible for Lashkar's recruitment and helping terrorists infiltrate into India.

Operational commander

Jatt's role in Lashkar and recent terror activities

Jatt, considered an operational commander of the Lashkar-e-Toiba arm, The Resistance Front, also manages its terror funding. He features on the NIA's most-wanted list. Security agencies suspect that he has a contact person named Qasim in Jammu and Kashmir, for whom a search operation is underway. It is believed that Jatt has orchestrated several terror strikes in the Valley over the past few years.

Rising violence

Recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

This information was revealed following a series of terror attacks over the past few months in the Union Territory. Last month, a bus carrying pilgrims was targeted by terrorists, resulting in nine fatalities after it fell into a gorge in Reasi district. Following this incident, two armed terrorists invaded a village and initiated gunfire, leading to the deaths of a CRPF personnel and the terrorists after security forces intervened.

Encounters

Recent developments in counter-terror operations

In the past two days alone, five terrorists have been neutralized in separate encounters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. These encounters also resulted in the loss of two soldiers, including a para-trooper. These attacks coincide with the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, a significant religious pilgrimage in the region. Thousands of police, CRPF, ITBP, and other paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure safety for the annual pilgrimage.