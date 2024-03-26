Next Article

Punjab BJP president said the decision was taken after considering public sentiment and the welfare of farmers

2024 polls: BJP to contest all 13 seats in Punjab

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:06 pm Mar 26, 2024

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to contest independently from all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. The BJP's state chief, Sunil Jakhar, made the announcement on Tuesday, ending speculation about the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)'s return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He added that the decision was taken after considering public sentiment and the welfare of farmers and businessmen. Voting for the Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place in the seventh phase on June 1.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The SAD, a long-standing ally of the BJP, ended its association with the NDA in September 2020. The fallout was triggered because of the contentious farm laws that ignited extensive protests across northern India. The laws were ultimately withdrawn in November 2021. Notably, the stage is set for a four-cornered fight in Punjab as the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party—partners under the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance in other states—have also decided to contest independently in the state.

BJP speaks

BJP confident about independent election strategy

The SAD and the BJP contested the elections together in 2019, but failed to achieve the desired result. Despite the setback, Jakhar has expressed optimism about the BJP's decision to contest independently in the upcoming general elections. "This decision was made after consulting with leaders...workers...general public... This move will be beneficial for all sectors of Punjab's society," he said. "No one has done more for Punjab than the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Twitter Post

Watch: Jakhar's video message

Statement

BJP responds to farmer protests, showcases achievements

Jakhar also addressed the ongoing "Delhi Chalo" protests of the farmers, reassuring that every grain from farmers was bought at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and payments were promptly transferred into their accounts. He highlighted the accomplishments of the Modi government, including the creation of the Kartarpur Corridor. "The long-awaited Kartarpur corridor was finally realized under PM Modi's leadership, thanks to Waheguru's blessings," he said.