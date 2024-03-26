Next Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a counter protest march in the national capital to demand Arvind Kejriwal's resignation

Kejriwal arrest: AAP to 'gherao' PM residence, BJP demands resignation

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:29 am Mar 26, 202410:29 am

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to "gherao" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. In a counter-move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a "mega march" in the national capital to demand Kejriwal's resignation. The two planned protests have prompted the Delhi Traffic Police to issue a traffic advisory under "special law and order arrangements."

Context

Why does this story matter?

The arrest of Kejriwal—the face of the AAP—by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), comes just days before the Lok Sabha elections. The AAP, aiming to widen its influence, has allied with the Congress to contest against the BJP in Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat. With other senior leaders like Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia in jail, the party is grappling with a leadership vacuum that could potentially impact its prospects in the 2024 elections.

Protests

AAP, BJP protest programs in Delhi

All AAP MLAs and office-bearers have been asked to meet at the party headquarters on Tuesday morning and later march toward the PM residence, reports said. Meanwhile, the BJP's Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva will lead the march from Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to the Delhi Secretariat. To recall, the BJP has been demanding Kejriwal's resignation since his arrest. The AAP also organized a protest on Sunday in which leaders from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance also participated.

Social media campaign

AAP initiates social media campaign backing Kejriwal

The AAP has also launched a social media campaign, "Modi ka Sabse Bada Dar Kejriwal (Modi's biggest fear, Kejriwal)". Under this, AAP leaders and workers have expressed their support for Kejriwal by changing their social media profile pictures to ones depicting him behind bars. The party urged people to extend their support for saving India's Constitution and democracy. Meanwhile, AAP minister Atishi argued that Kejriwal was arrested without evidence and that the ED failed to present any proof against him.

CM Kejriwal

'Main Bhi Kejriwal' campaign for Delhi CM

Separately, the AAP announced "Main Bhi Kejriwal" campaign, asserting that Kejriwal will continue his duties as CM, even from jail. The decision was made during a meeting led by AAP National General Secretary Dr. Sandeep Pathak. Despite his arrest, Kejriwal has issued two orders from ED custody, one of which pertains to the Health Ministry. The ED scrutinized the first order, related to water supply, for compliance with the court's order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Advisory

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

Special traffic and security arrangements are in place in the national capital in view of the protests. "General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline, and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, and remain updated," a traffic police advisory said. Separately, a police officer has said that no protests will be permitted around the PM's residence due to the enforcement of Section 144 of CrPC in that area.

Twitter Post

Check traffic advisory shared on X