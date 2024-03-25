Next Article

Congress has unveiled its sixth list of candidates for the upcoming elections

2024 Lok Sabha polls: Congress releases 6th list of candidates

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:12 pm Mar 25, 202406:12 pm

What's the story The Congress has unveiled its sixth list of candidates for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The list features four names from Rajasthan and one from Tamil Nadu. The Rajasthan representatives are Ramchandra Choudhary, Sudarshan Rawat, Dr Damodar Gurjar, and Prahlad Gunjal. Advocate C Robert Bruce is set to compete for the Tirunelveli seat in Tamil Nadu.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The stage is set for a high-voltage battle. On one side is the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, vying for a third term. Notably, the BJP has set the target of 400 seats for the NDA. On the other side is the opposition bloc—the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which is led by the Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge. Several opposition parties have come together to form united front against the saffron party ahead of the elections.

2024 polls

Congress representatives from Rajasthan

According to the party's official announcement, Ramchandra Choudhary will contest from Ajmer, Sudarshan Rawat from Rajasmand, Dr Damodar Gurjar from Bhilwara, and Prahlad Gunjal from Kota in Rajasthan. Alongside these candidates, the Congress has also nominated Dr Tharahal Cuthbert for the bye-election to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly representing Vilavancode constituency.

Earlier lists

Review of Congress' prior candidate lists for Lok Sabha elections

Before this, the Congress issued its fifth list on Sunday, nominating three candidates. Pratap Singh Khachariyawas was selected to run from Jaipur in Rajasthan, Murari Lal Meena from Dausa in Rajasthan, and Pratibha Suresh Dhanorkar from Chandrapur in Maharashtra. The fourth list included 46 candidates with notable figures such as Digvijaya Singh, Ajay Rai, Karti Chidambaram, Danish Ali, and Imran Masood.

Poll timetable

2024 Lok Sabha elections

The battle for 543 Lok Sabha seats will kick off in seven stages beginning April 19. Approximately 97 crore voters are qualified to participate in this general election. The Congress has declared candidates for 190 constituencies, while the BJP has announced candidates for 402 Lok Sabha seats to date. The vote tally will take place on June 4.