Karni Sena chief murder accused identified, land dispute suspected

By Prateek Talukdar 03:42 pm Dec 06, 202303:42 pm

The assailants who shot Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi have been identified

The assailants who shot Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (SRRKS) President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in his house in Jaipur on Tuesday have been identified. The police suspect that Gogamedi was murdered over a land dispute. The accused met Gogamedi on the pretext of giving him an invitation card. The accused were identified as Rohit Rathore of Rajasthan's Nagaur and Nitin Fouji of Haryana's Mahendragarh.

Rohit Godara had land dispute with Gogamedi

One of the assailants, Naveen Singh Shekhawat, was reportedly shot dead while they were fleeing after killing Gogamedi. Shekhawat allegedly rented an SUV for Rs. 5,000 three days ago for the murder. The police recovered liquor bottles from the SUV. Earlier, Rohit Godara, of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took responsibility for the murder. He reportedly had a land dispute with Gogamedi.

Police suspect revenge murder

The police are probing the case from other angles as well. Last year, property dealer Vijendra Singh was killed by men close to Gogamedi. The police suspect Gogamedi's murder could be revenge for Singh's killing. Accused Fouji is allegedly an Army personnel posted in Alwar and had come home on a two-day leave. However, the police have not confirmed the same.

SIT formed to probe Gogamedi's murder

Rajasthan Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Dinesh MN to look into the case. It was reported earlier that a Rs. 5 lakh reward would be announced for any information on each of the accused.

Unrest across Rajasthan as protesters turn violent

The SRRKS, other Karni Sena outfits, and members of the Rajput community called for a statewide bandh on Wednesday following the murder. They are demanding a judicial probe into the matter and capital punishment for the culprits. Hundreds of protesters blocked roads with violent demonstrations in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and other places in Rajasthan and stopped a train in Bhilwara.

Police force was deployed to control protesters in Barmer