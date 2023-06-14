Entertainment

Outrage over 'Gandii Baat' poster: Times Ektaa Kapoor drew criticism

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 14, 2023 | 05:18 pm 2 min read

Controversial web series 'Gandii Baat' sparked outrage for disrespecting Goddess Lakshmi

Ektaa Kapoor has landed in a soup because of a poster for ALTBalaji's Gandii Baat Season 6. The poster's striking resemblance to Goddess Lakshmi has triggered a backlash against Kapoor, as some netizens accused the show's creators of mocking and disrespecting the revered deity. This is not the first time Kapoor has faced criticism for "obscene content" in her web series.

Why netizens are miffed with Kapoor?

Netizens raised concerns about the depiction of a woman in a saree with a lotus near her waist and two peacocks, which allegedly resemble Goddess Lakshmi. One user said, "Why does Bollywood have to bring creativity from Hinduism into their dirty art representation?" Another user stated, "This is how Kapoor is showing an obscene depiction of a woman with a religious symbol. Totally unacceptable."

When Maharana Pratap's horse Chetak's mention caused stir in Rajasthan

In 2019, Kapoor faced backlash due to the usage of the name Chetak (Maharana Pratap's horse) to denote the male genitalia in Season 4 of Gandii Baat. The protestors, which included Karni Sena, pointed out that this portrayal disrespected the revered horse and depicted it in an obscene manner. Political party Shiv Sena demanded a ban on the series and an apology from Kapoor.

When Kapoor offered an apology to Indian Army

One of the episodes in XXX—aired in 2020—depicted an Army officer's wife engaging in an extramarital affair, and using her husband's uniform in an obscene scene. This episode drew multiple police complaints and even prompted Defence Ministry to issue a notice to the Central Board of Film Certification. In response to the backlash, Kapoor deleted the controversial scene and issued an apology to Army.

When Supreme Court slammed Kapoor for 'polluting' young minds

The Supreme Court strongly criticized Kapoor for "objectionable content" in her web series XXX, stating that she was "polluting the minds of the younger generation of India." The court made these remarks during a hearing on Kapoor's petition challenging an arrest warrant issued against her for the above-mentioned episode in question, allegedly distorting Army's reputation. The complaint was filed by ex-serviceman Shambhu Kumar.

