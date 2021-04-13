Looks like ALTBalaji's troubles are not going to end soon. The streaming service, from the house of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, was forced to issue an apology after it was highlighted that the poster of its new show, His Storyy, is quite similar to that of Loev, Sudhanshu Saria's film. And now, two other ventures have made it to headlines for the wrong reasons.

As it turns out, a Twitter handle @jahanbakshi has been documenting the lazy and plagiarized work of ALTBalaji for quite some time now. On March 2, he put out a tweet, indicating that the poster of ALT Balaji's A Married Woman, starring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra, was uncanningly similar to that of Ammonite, a lesbian drama starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan.

The AMMONITE design isn't uncommon, sure. But if the poster of a lesbian romance which released very recently came out with this artwork, must you use the same design for your show (also a lesbian romance) only a few months later? — JSB (@jahanbakshi) March 2, 2021

On April 11, he posted another tweet, shedding light on the fact that the poster of Balaji's new show Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu has been copied from Hollywood, a limited Netflix series which released in May last year. The series was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and had received 12 nominations at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

- @netflix: What if you could rewrite the story?

- @altbalaji: What if we could rehash the poster?



Original design by Percival and Associates (https://t.co/etSUi0IoQL), photography by Brian Bowen Smith (https://t.co/FAF7nqNBjv) / (via @stevesmarth) pic.twitter.com/Ev11esdhSY — JSB (@jahanbakshi) April 10, 2021

Apology Earlier, ALTBalaji had apologized after Vikramaditya Motwane fumed

Last week, ALTBalaji had issued an apology after filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane called it out on social media. Motwane had pointed out that Balaji has a notorious history of blatantly copying posters. He reminded that the poster of Judgementall Hai Kya was accused of plagiarism by European artist Flóra Borsi. Later, ALTBalaji had called the His Storyy incident an "oversight" by the design team.

