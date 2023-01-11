India

Madhya Pradesh: Karni Sena's agitation in Bhopal enters fourth day

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 11, 2023, 12:49 pm 2 min read

The indefinite agitation of the Karni Sena, which started on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, entered the fourth day as protesters have refused to back down until all of their 22 demands are met. Their most prominent demands are reservation on an economic basis and prohibition of arrest without probe under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Why does this story matter?

This agitation comes as MP Assembly elections﻿ are scheduled later this year. Shri Rajput Karni Sena is a dominant caste organization claiming to represent the Rajput community.

It was founded in Rajasthan in 2006 by Lokendra Singh Kalvi, son of former Union minister Kalyan Singh Kalvi, to pursue reservation for economically-weak Rajputs.

They gathered limelight for protesting against films on Rajput monarchs, alleging disrespect.

Karni Sena members block road, sit on indefinite fast

The members of the outfit blocked the road from Awadhpuri to the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) near Jambori Maidan to call attention to their demands. They said that they won't leave Bhopal until their demands are fulfilled. Karni Sena's Madhya Pradesh chief, Jeevan Singh Sherpur, who is leading the agitation, sat on an indefinite hunger strike along with four other members.

Huge number of protesters gathered in Bhopal

Demands for exempting foodgrains, essential commodities from GST

Sherpur has announced that he will contest the Assembly elections to be conducted later this year. Apart from demanding reservation for only one generation of a family, they also called for exempting foodgrains and essential commodities from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in order to control inflation. He said lakhs of people had arrived in Bhopal from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh.

My government's tradition was to listen, discuss problems: Kamal Nath

Sherpur said the government hasn't responded yet, and that the government should understand their anger and heed their demands. Speaking about the agitation, former MP chief minister Kamal Nath said that he had made it a tradition in his government to listen to the grievances of all organizations. Both the BJP and Congress try to avoid opposing Karni Sena as they hold electoral leverage.