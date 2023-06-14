Entertainment

Disney's 'Elio' teaser trailer out; release date inside

Written by Aikantik Bag June 14, 2023 | 04:53 pm 1 min read

'Elio' teaser trailer out

Walt Disney is the benchmark for animated projects and it seems that Elio, their upcoming film is just another glowing addition to their filmography. The makers released the teaser trailer of the upcoming project and it promises an extravagant visual spectacle. The makers also revealed the release date of the film. It is slated to release on March 1, 2024.

Story and cast of the film

The story revolves around alien abduction and the film is also produced by Pixar. The voice cast includes Yonas Kibreab (Elios Solis), America Ferrera (Major Olga Solis), Jameela Jamil, and Brad Garret, among others. The first look of the film was unveiled at D23 Expo 2022. Ever since the release of the teaser trailer, fans have expressed their excitement regarding the same.

