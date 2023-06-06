Entertainment

The Weeknd's 'The Idol' registers massive viewership despite poor reviews

Jun 06, 2023

'The Idol' receives huge viewership amid negative reviews

HBO dropped the much-awaited series titled The Idol on June 4 and ever since that, the house has been a bit divided. The series was not appreciated by critics as such. However, the series is being enjoyed by viewers worldwide and has registered a good viewership count. The series is touted to be "the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood."

Viewership, cast, and OTT details

The series received 28% on Rotten Tomatoes critics score. Whereas, it registered over 9,13,000 viewers. As of now, the first episode is out and the subsequent episodes will drop on Sunday every week. It is co-created by The Weeknd, Reza Fashim, and Sam Levinson. The cast includes Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, and BLACKPINK Jennie, among others. In India, it is streaming on JioCinema.

