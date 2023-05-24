Entertainment

OTT: Netflix India announces new crime-drama series titled 'Kohrra'

OTT: Netflix India announces new crime-drama series titled 'Kohrra'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 24, 2023, 02:10 pm 1 min read

Netflix announced new series titled 'Kohrra'

The OTT giant Netflix India announced a new series titled Kohrra which promises to tell a gripping tale of crime, family dynamics, and the dark nitty-gritty of a relationship. The first look of the series was shared on Twitter and it looks quite daunting. The OTT giant is known for making gripping crime dramas, hence the anticipation regarding the same is quite high.

Cast, crew, and story of the series

The stellar cast includes Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, and Manish Chaudhary, among others. The project is helmed by Randeep Jha and penned by Sudip Sharma. It is bankrolled by Clean Slate Filmz Productions. The series will be bilingual—Punjabi and Hindi. The story revolves around a NRI man being killed in Punjab, days before his wedding.

Twitter Post