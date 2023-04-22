Entertainment

'Garmi,' 'Tooth Pari,' Indian Matchmaking': OTT weekend watchlist

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 22, 2023

Another weekend, another watchlist! This week, theaters are offering multiple options to moviegoers in the form of Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the Hollywood horror movie Evil Dead Rise, and the Bengali drama Chengiz. But, if you don't fancy stepping out amidst the heatwave, the OTT space offers multiple options that will ensure your entertainment. Let's take a look.

'Garmi'

Garmi, streaming on SonyLIV, is fronted by Mukesh Tiwari, Vineet Kumar, Jatin Goswami, Pankaj Saraswat, Puneet Singh, Vyom Yadav, Anurag Thakur, and Disha Thakur, among others. The project is bankrolled by Swaroop Sampat and Hemal Ashok Thakkar. Actor-director Tigmanshu Dhulia has created this series that revolves around the nexus of crime, caste, and politics. It has nine episodes, each clocking in about 40 minutes.

'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites arrived earlier this week on Netflix. A vampire love story, the series stars Tanya Maniktala (A Suitable Boy), Shantanu Maheshwari (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Tillotama Shome (Qissa), Saswata Chatterjee (Jagga Jasoos), Adil Hussain (Life of Pi), and Sikander Kher (Monica, O My Darling), among others. It is helmed by Pratim D Gupta. The romantic thriller fantasy series has eight episodes.

'Indian Matchmaking' Season 3

The third season of the hit reality show Indian Matchmaking has begun streaming on Netflix on April 21. It follows matchmaker Sima Taparia as she meets several people looking for love. This season has eight episodes and each episode is about 30 minutes long. The first installment of the series premiered in July 2020 and was an instant rage amongst the youth.

'Dancing on the Grave'

Dancing on the Grave﻿ is a true-crime series that arrived on Amazon Prime Video on April 20. Per its synopsis, "The investigative unscripted series takes a deep-dive into the spine-chilling murder of Shakereh Khaleeli, that took place in the early '90s in Bangalore." She was ruthlessly killed by her husband Murali Manohar Mishra in Bengaluru. It has been written and directed by Patrick Graham.

'Close'

Belgian film Close, directed by Lukas Dhont, is now available on Mubi. The coming-of-age drama stars Eden Dambrine, Gustav de Waele, Lea Drucker, and Émilie Dequenne and focuses on the friendship between two teenage boys. It opened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 and then went on to be nominated at the 95th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.