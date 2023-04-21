Entertainment

'Dancing on the Grave' review: A compelling crime docu-series

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 21, 2023, 12:38 pm 3 min read

'Dancing on the Grave' is a binge-worthy series which was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday

Three decades ago, in 1991, a missing case of a member of an influential family shook the entire nation, particularly Bengaluru. After years, when the sudden disappearance was discovered, nothing but the bones were found. Amazon Prime Video's Dancing on the Grave is a true crime docuseries, unraveling the murder of Shakereh Khaleeli, granddaughter of Sir Mirza Ismail, Diwan of the Mysore royal family.

Who was Shakereh Khaleeli?

Khaleeli was a prominent name in the social and influential circles of Bangalore (now Bengaluru). Apart from being the granddaughter of Sir Mirza, Khaleeli was married to an Indian Foreign Services officer, Akbar Mirza Khaleeli. He was sent as India's ambassador to Iran during the Iranian Revolution. Their marriage was solemnized in 1965. The couple had four daughters.

When she shocked everyone by marrying Swami Shraddhanand

Khaleeli's second husband, Murali Manohar Mishra aka Swami Shraddhanand, first met her in Rampur. When Khaleeli's husband was in Iran, the two came closer as Shraddhanand would often help her run errands for the house. Upon his return, Khaleeli divorced her first husband, only to marry Shraddhanand after six months. Khaleeli had given access to Shraddhanand to all her assets, finances, and properties.

A daughter's rigorous search for her missing mother

Khaleeli would often call her daughters, particularly Sabah. But once when she didn't call for days, Sabah grew suspicious of it. She rang up at her residence several times only for Shraddhanand to receive it and give her evasive answers such as she is in the US, London, etc. It continued for a couple of years until Sabah realized he was lying.

The cold-blooded murder

In 1994, the Karnataka Police jumped into action and questioned Shraddhanand. The same year in May, they found the skeleton of Khaleeli, buried inside the courtyard of her own house. She was murdered on April 28, 1991. Shraddhanand had first drugged her, rolled her in a mattress, and thrown her in a coffin-like box, before burying it. Khaleeli was alive when she was buried.

Compelling narrative with interviews

The docuseries is supported by archive footages and interviews of friends and family of Khaleeli, and investigating officers, prosecution, and defense lawyers. The director has also interviewed Shraddhanand, who is presently in prison. These interviews and footages bring authenticity to the series. But it is Shraddhanand's interview that will give you the real chills.

What didn't work

Dancing on the Grave is a four-part docuseries. Each episode is about 30 minutes in length. Although the makers have kept this series short and crisp, it would have been better, had they made it as a film. Some of those who were interviewed constantly spoke about the social status of Khaleeli and Shraddhanand. Probably, it's something that could have been avoided.

A binge-worthy series

If you have loved other Indian crime docuseries such as House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths and The Indian Predator, then Dancing on the Grave is a must-watch. The series sticks to the facts and also brings a psychological perspective on the killer's mindset. Director Patrick Graham has presented all sides in the best manner. It deserves 4 out of 5 stars.